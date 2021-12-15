Metro Detroit Forecast: Morning rain; wind advisory begins tonight

(WXYZ) — WIND ADVISORY will be in effect from 10pm Wednesday until 4pm Thursday. Wind gusts could exceed 45 mph at times Thursday morning.

Wednesday: Light morning rain. Then cloudy and breezy with a few spotty showers the rest of the day. High of 56°. The record high is 61° in 1933. Wind: SW 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Wind advisory begins at 10pm. Windy and cloudy overnight with a slight shower chance. Temps stay in the mid 50s. Wind: SSW 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Thursday: Warm and windy morning around 60°. Chance of rain through the morning. Gusts 40 to 50 mph with falling temperatures and decreasing clouds after Noon. Record high is 65° in 1984. Temperatures drop to around 50° by 5pm.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

