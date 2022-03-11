Metro Detroit Forecast: Morning snow; arctic air moves in tonight

(WXYZ) — Today: Morning snow showers. Cloudy afternoon. A few brief snow showers possible again tonight as a cold front passes. High of 37°. Wind: NE in the morning, SW in the afternoon 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Breezy and cold overnight with wind chills falling into the single digits by midnight. Low of 16°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Windy and much colder with a few lake effect snow showers. High of 26°. Wind chills 5° to 10° most of the day. Wind: NW 15-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph at times.

Sunday: Morning snow showers. High of 42°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor