Metro Detroit Forecast: Morning snow; cold afternoon

(WXYZ) — WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY CONTINUES UNTIL 10AM. DRIVE CAREFULLY ON SNOW-COVERED ROADS.

Today: Light morning snow showers. Cloudy afternoon, but some sun is possible before sunset. Highs of 28° with wind chills in the teens. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low of 14° with wind chills in the single digits. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cold with morning wind chills in the single digits. High of 28°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high of 36°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor