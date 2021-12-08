Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: Morning snow showers; brighter afternoon

Light snow showers could impact the morning drive; so drive carefully. We'll have decreasing clouds later in the day.
Posted at 4:53 AM, Dec 08, 2021
(WXYZ) — Wednesday: Morning snow showers could make for slick roads, so drive carefully. Minor accumulations; less than an inch. Partly cloudy the second half of the day. High of 33°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds after sunset, but clouds increase again late overnight. Low of 23°. Light wind.

Thursday: Chance of a wintry mix after 2pm. Mostly cloudy with a high of 38°.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after 2pm; rain is much more likely at night. High of 47°. Temperatures may drop slightly after sunset, but then rise into the mid to upper 50s overnight.

