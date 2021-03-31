Metro Detroit Forecast: Much colder today; even colder tomorrow

(WXYZ) — Wednesday: Chance of rain until 8 am. It stays chilly with a NW wind 10-20 mph. Afternoon high of 50°.

Thursday: Cold and breezy for Opening Day. High of only 36°, but wind chills will stay in the 20s. First pitch temp will be 33°. Flurries are possible the second half of the game. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

