Metro Detroit Forecast: Much colder today; even colder tomorrow

Breezy and colder today with some sun in the late morning/ early afternoon. A few snow showers possible after 10pm, mostly across the Thumb. It will be significantly colder tomorrow for Opening Day.
Posted at 5:04 AM, Mar 31, 2021
(WXYZ) — Wednesday: Chance of rain until 8 am. It stays chilly with a NW wind 10-20 mph. Afternoon high of 50°.

Thursday: Cold and breezy for Opening Day. High of only 36°, but wind chills will stay in the 20s. First pitch temp will be 33°. Flurries are possible the second half of the game. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

