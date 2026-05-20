Metro Detroit Forecast: Much cooler on today

Mostly cloudy skies stick around through the day across Metro Detroit, but temperatures will turn noticeably milder compared to recent mornings. Afternoon highs climb into the low 60s for many communities, including Detroit, Ann Arbor, Pontiac, and Mt. Clemens, while areas near Lake Huron stay cooler in the lower 50s. Winds remain light out of the north-northeast around 5 to 10 mph, keeping a slightly cool feel near the lakeshore.

Clouds gradually thin overnight with chilly temperatures settling back into the upper 30s to lower 40s across Southeast Michigan. A few colder inland spots like Lapeer and Howell could dip into the upper 30s, allowing for patchy frost development by early Thursday morning. Detroit stays closer to the lower 40s. Winds stay light from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

A brighter finish to the week begins Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds developing through the day. After a chilly start in the 40s, temperatures rebound into the low 60s during the afternoon. Conditions stay dry with a light breeze, making for a fairly comfortable spring day across the Detroit area.

Expect a cool and cloudy start for the Thursday morning commute with temperatures around 49 degrees at 6 to 8 AM. Temperatures gradually warm through the late morning into the upper 50s by afternoon. Skies stay mostly cloudy for much of the day, but conditions remain dry for both school drop-offs and the evening drive home.

Rain chances return Friday with scattered showers and highs in the mid 60s. Saturday looks soggier with more widespread rain and a few thunderstorms possible while temperatures stay in the lower 60s. Sunday trends warmer again with scattered showers and highs back into the lower 70s. Memorial Day currently looks mainly dry and warmer with highs in the upper 70s, followed by even warmer temperatures Tuesday as highs surge into the lower 80s with another slight shower chance.

Today: Thickest clouds will be early and then it will get brighter, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: NW 10 mph.

Tonight: A slight shower chance. With a cold front moving through lows will be in the low to mid 50s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s after a cool start in the 40s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

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