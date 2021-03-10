Metro Detroit Forecast: Record high today of 70!

(WXYZ) —

Tonight: Warm and windy. Low of 56° with wind gusts 20-25 mph. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Thursday: Rain is expected. Thunder is possible too. Rain will be a little more widespread and heavier in Metro Detroit south of M59 than north. High of 64°. Wind: SW 15-30 mph

Friday: Partly sunny and cooler with a high of 53°.

