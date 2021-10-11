Metro Detroit Forecast: Nearing record temperatures today

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly cloudy with more clouds arriving later in the day. Warm and breezy; high of 82°. Record high is 86° (1928). Wind: S 10-20 mph with gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers and a few storms overnight. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Cooler with a high of 70°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 75°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

