Metro Detroit Forecast: Nearly 30 degrees warmer today

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly sunny with a high of 82°. Some upper 70s will hang on north of metro Detroit .The record is 84 set back in 1962 and 2009. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and warm with a low of 62°. Wind: SW 10 mph.

Wednesday: Chance of a few showers and storms in the morning and again in the afternoon. High of 79°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Cooler with a chance of rain throughout the day. High of 65°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

