Metro Detroit Forecast: Nice day today; cold, wet, and windy tomorrow

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny in the morning and then clouds will increase in the afternoon with a high of 69°. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph will make it even chillier in the NE part of metro Detroit.

Tonight: Rain moving in. Shower possible by 10 p.m., but most of the rain holds off until after midnight. Low of 46°. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

Friday: Cold, wet, and windy; especially in the morning. The rain could linger into the afternoon as it tapers off. High of 50° with NE wind gusts 20-30 mph. Rain totals between 0.5" and 1".

Saturday: Some morning clouds. Then mostly sunny with a high of 64°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor