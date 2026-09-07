Metro Detroit Forecast: Nice Labor Day Forecast

A beautiful Labor Day is ahead for Metro Detroit. We’ll start the morning on the cool side, with temperatures near 60° around daybreak. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the morning, followed by more sunshine as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures climb through the 70s, reaching the upper 70s by mid-afternoon.

Highs today will generally reach the upper 70s across Southeast Michigan. Detroit and Lapeer are near 79°, with 78° around Ann Arbor, Pontiac, Howell and Mt. Clemens. Areas closer to the lakes will be a little cooler, including the mid-70s around Port Huron and Monroe. Winds remain light, generally from the east-northeast at 5–10 mph.

Tonight stays quiet and comfortable under mostly clear skies. Temperatures fall into the mid and upper 50s for most of Metro Detroit, with Detroit around 59°. Winds remain light out of the east-southeast at 5–10 mph.

For those heading back to work and school Tuesday, temperatures warm quickly. We’ll start in the lower 60s around 8 AM, reach the lower 70s by 10 AM and approach 80° during the afternoon. Clouds gradually increase later in the day, with highs around 82°.

The warmest day of the week arrives Wednesday as highs climb into the lower 80s. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Wednesday as well. Behind that system, temperatures settle back into the upper 70s Thursday and Friday. The weekend looks warmer again, with highs around 80–82° and only slight rain chances Saturday and Sunday.

Monday, Labor Day: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Humidity spikes with rain possible to start the day with temps reaching the low to mid 80s.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor