Metro Detroit Forecast: Nice weather returns with cleaner air

(WXYZ) — Today brings a noticeable change. Expect cleaner air, lower humidity, and seasonably mild temperatures with highs mainly in the mid to upper 70s. A mix of sunshine and passing clouds is expected, and northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph will keep it feeling comfortable from morning through evening.

Check out the forecast below:

Metro Detroit Weather: Cooler & quieter Wednesday

Thursday looks hard to beat. Plenty of sunshine, a refreshing start in the low 60s, and afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 70s. If you’ve been waiting for a day to eat outside, hit the golf course, or take a walk, this is it.

Temperatures then begin to climb heading into the weekend, reaching the middle 80s by Saturday. Humidity also starts to increase, and by Sunday into Monday there will be a slight chance for an afternoon or evening thunderstorm, though many hours will remain dry. Overall, expect a warmer and more summer-like pattern to close out the weekend.

Today: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NW 15-20 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with low humidity and cooler temps in the mid to low 50s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

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