Metro Detroit Forecast: One more day in the 70s before rain cools us down

Metro Detroit Forecast: One more day in the 70s before rain cools us down
Posted at 5:00 AM, Oct 20, 2021
(WXYZ) — Today: Bright morning. Partly cloudy afternoon with a high of 72°. Chance of a shower after sunset.

Tonight: Shower possible any time after sunset. Heavy rain and some thunder is possible after 3 a.m. Low of 57°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Scattered showers with a high of 65°. Breezy with temperatures falling into the 50s in the afternoon.

