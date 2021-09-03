Metro Detroit Forecast: Pleasant & seasonable holiday weekend

(WXYZ) — Friday: Sun early then increasing high clouds with a high of 77°. Wind: E 5 mph
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 77°. 20% chance of a shower after 6 p.m. Chance of showers continues overnight.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 80°. 20% chance of a shower, mainly early.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
