Metro Detroit Forecast: Pleasant & seasonable holiday weekend

Looking good into the holiday weekend. Mostly dry and seasonable through Monday.
Posted at 4:38 AM, Sep 03, 2021
(WXYZ) — Friday: Sun early then increasing high clouds with a high of 77°. Wind: E 5 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 77°. 20% chance of a shower after 6 p.m. Chance of showers continues overnight.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 80°. 20% chance of a shower, mainly early.

