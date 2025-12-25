Metro Detroit Forecast: Quiet for Christmas followed by an Icy Friday

Christmas in Detroit is turning out to be milder with more clouds and drizzle possible. Temperatures are expected to be above average for late December with highs likely in the upper 30s to around 41° or so. Most models suggest dry spells dominate with only isolated light showers possible, so if you’re heading out for holiday plans, you’ll mainly deal with gray skies and a damp ground rather than anything too heavy or disruptive.

Tracking Ice for Friday morning

However, looking ahead to Friday it's a different story. The weather pattern is shaping up to bring a notable wintry mix with a real risk of freezing rain and ice accumulation across Metro Detroit and southeast Michigan. A quick moving storm system moving through the region will spread precipitation Friday morning (after 6 am) that starts as freezing rain, especially between the morning hours and early afternoon, because temperatures are forecast to hover right around the freezing mark. That’s a setup that favors ice forming on contact — both on roads and on elevated surfaces like bridges and power lines.

Mike Taylor Tracking Ice for the Detroit area

Confidence is growing Metro Detroit will see ice accumulations between 0.1″ - 0.25″ in spots, enough to create slick roads, hazardous travel conditions, and even potential power issues if ice sticks to lines and trees.

Since freezing rain bonds directly to pavement and doesn’t quickly melt or wash away like snow - untreated roads, secondary streets, sidewalks, and overpasses could become very slick.Travel Friday morning and around the midday commute looks like it could be tricky, By the afternoon and evening, as temperatures slowly creep back above freezing and leftover precipitation changes to plain rain, the worst of the ice threat should diminish, though surfaces that have already iced up will remain slippery through the early part of the weekend until crews can treat and clear them.

Mike Taylor Impacts of Ice

Bottom line: Friday looks like a classic freezing rain set up. If you must travel, plan for extra time, slow speeds and stay updated with the latest forecasts.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with mild highs in the low 40s. Winds: NNE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy skies with lows around 30 and a wintry mix approaching. Winds: E 10-15 mph.

Friday: Freezing rain possible in the morning along with sleet and plain rain as the temps get above freezing. Winds: E 10-15 mph.

