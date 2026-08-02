Metro Detroit Forecast: Rain and storm chances continue

Mike Taylor Flood Watch in effect

Scattered showers and a few non-severe thunderstorms will continue again today. A storm system, centered to our south with move through Indiana and Ohio, before lifting northeast towards upstate New York. With the center to our south, the biggest concern for southeast Michigan is localized heavy rainfall. Some areas that fall under a band of heavy rain could see 1-2" of of rainfall, but most of the area can expect 1/4"-3/4". Some pockets of heavy rain will continue Sunday morning, with a few non-severe thunderstorms possible.

Eventually rain will taper down from west to east throughout the afternoon, with drier weather by the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s Sunday afternoon with a northeast wind 10-15 mph.

The workweek starts of dry with clearing skies Monday and highs near 80°. Sunshine continues Tuesday, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s.

We'll stay dry for most, if not all, Wednesday before rain returns late Wednesday into Thursday. This begins an unsettled weather pattern into the weekend with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Rain early, thunder possible. Showers taper down in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: NE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies and drying out. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny with highs near 80°.

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