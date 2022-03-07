Watch
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Forecast: Rain mixing with snow

Posted at 4:59 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 05:07:00-05

(WXYZ) — A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR LAPEER AND SANILAC COUNTIES until 4 PM.

Today: Rain and sleet around most of metro Detroit through the morning. Areas north will see more snow. 1 to 2 inches of slushy snow will be possible; mainly north of M-59. Highs in the mid 30s. Most rain/snow ends between 2pm to 4pm, but a few snow showers will still be possible through sunset.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 26.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high of 41.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018