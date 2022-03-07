Metro Detroit Forecast: Rain mixing with snow

(WXYZ) — A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR LAPEER AND SANILAC COUNTIES until 4 PM.

Today: Rain and sleet around most of metro Detroit through the morning. Areas north will see more snow. 1 to 2 inches of slushy snow will be possible; mainly north of M-59. Highs in the mid 30s. Most rain/snow ends between 2pm to 4pm, but a few snow showers will still be possible through sunset.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 26.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high of 41.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

