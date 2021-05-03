Metro Detroit Forecast: Rainy start to the work week

(WXYZ) — Today: Rain through the morning, scattered in the afternoon. High of 65°. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph. Rain totals around 0.25".

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain showers overnight. Low of 55°. Light south wind.

Tuesday: Showers possible early in the day, and again in the evening. High of 68°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cooler with a high of 61°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

