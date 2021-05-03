Watch
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Forecast: Rainy start to the work week

items.[0].videoTitle
Rain and mild temperatures hang around today and tomorrow before cooler and drier air moves in Wednesday.
Posted at 4:25 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 05:35:07-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Rain through the morning, scattered in the afternoon. High of 65°. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph. Rain totals around 0.25".

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain showers overnight. Low of 55°. Light south wind.

Tuesday: Showers possible early in the day, and again in the evening. High of 68°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cooler with a high of 61°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018