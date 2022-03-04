Metro Detroit Forecast: Rising temperatures, rain, and strong winds this weekend

(WXYZ) — Friday: A bright start and then more clouds in the afternoon with a high of 40°. Wind: SSW 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 29°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

Saturday: An early morning shower possible. Then partly sunny with a high of 55°. Wind: S 10-20 MPH.

Saturday night: Getting very windy overnight, and temperatures rise to the mid to upper 50s, some spots reach 60°. 40 to 50 mph gusts are possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight.

Sunday: 40 to 50 mph gusts in the morning. Showers end early. Drying in the afternoon with falling temperatures, but the wind gets lighter through the day.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes