Metro Detroit Forecast: Scattered morning storms then hot & humid

Posted at 5:59 AM, Aug 08, 2021
(WXYZ) — Today: Chance of rain and storms in the morning and afternoon. Otherwise, it's another hot and humid day with a highs near 90.

Tonight: Warm and humid with clearing skies and lows in the 70s.

Monday: Hot and humid with a chance of storms. Highs near 90 once again.

