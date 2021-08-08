Metro Detroit Forecast: Scattered morning storms then hot & humid

(WXYZ) — Today: Chance of rain and storms in the morning and afternoon. Otherwise, it's another hot and humid day with a highs near 90.

Tonight: Warm and humid with clearing skies and lows in the 70s.

Monday: Hot and humid with a chance of storms. Highs near 90 once again.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

