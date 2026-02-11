There isn't a lot of excitement in the forecast for the rest of the week. That is a good thing. It will be cool enough to not lose all of the snow, but at the same time, bright enough to keep it pretty comfortable. The rest of the week will have highs in the 30s. Then over the weekend we will be around 40° again. The rest of the week will be a mix of clouds and sun with a few flurries possible again tonight and/or tomorrow.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit Forecast: Seasonal temps hang around

There will be more clouds than sun tomorrow, but some decent sun is back for the end of the week and to get the weekend started. Sunday looks dry for now, but there is evidence of a storm that will be just to our south Sunday and Monday. We will keep you updated.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies with temps in the low to mid 30s and 32° in Detroit. Winds: NW 10-25 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs around 30°. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

