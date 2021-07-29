Metro Detroit Forecast: Severe threat this morning

(WXYZ) — A Flash Flood Watch continues until 10 a.m. for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties. .

Today: Rain and storms before 9 a.m. Some may be severe with damaging wind gusts, and some downpours may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through any flooded roads. Additional (non-severe) showers are possible after 2 PM. A high of 83°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cooler with a low of 62°. Wind: N 10 mph.

Friday: Cooler and more comfortable. Mostly sunny with a high of 74°. Wind: N 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 79°. 30% chance of storms after 4 p.m. Rain is more likely at night.

Sunday: Chance of showers. High of 77°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

