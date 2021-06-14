Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: Showers today; cool week ahead

Showers this morning and again this afternoon with some thunder possible. Highs will be in the 70s the next few days; the coolest stretch of weather in two weeks.
Posted at 4:39 AM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 05:28:16-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Chance of rain and possibly thunder before 10 a.m., and again after 1 p.m. High of 75°; the coolest day in nearly two weeks. Wind: N 10-15 mph

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low of 59°. Wind: NW 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 75°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High of 76°

