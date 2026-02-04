Metro Detroit Forecast: Single digit temperatures this morning

Skies become partly cloudy this morning causing temperatures to tumble into the single digits in spots. Wednesday will be quiet but slightly cooler with highs in the low 20s.

On Thursday, the cold continues with mostly cloudy conditions and a few snow showers in the afternoon. Highs remain in the 20s. By Friday, snow showers increase in the morning leading to accumulating snow across Metro Detroit. As of now, snowfall totals will be around 1-2". Highs climb into the low 30s.

As the snow moves out, arctic air returns. Temperatures drop into the single digits Saturday morning and climb into the mid teens by afternoon.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 20s. Winds: NW 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. PM snow showers. Highs in the low to mid 20s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

