Metro Detroit Forecast: Single-digit wind chills most of the day today

(WXYZ) — Friday: Partly cloudy after some early morning flurries. High of 22°. Wind chills will be near or below 0° in the morning; rising only to around 10° in the afternoon.. Wind: WNW 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold with a low of 12°. Wind chills again near 0°. Wind: S 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high of 33°. Chance of a mix of rain, sleet and snow at night.

Sunday: Morning wintry mix. High of 37°. Temperatures start to drop in the afternoon.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

