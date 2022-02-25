Metro Detroit Forecast: Slick morning commute

(WXYZ) — WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED THROUGH 8 AM

Today: Slick morning drive. We had a window of freezing drizzle overnight, which could lead to icing. Snow moves out by 9am, but a few snow showers are possible the rest of the morning. Mostly cloudy with a high of 28°.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 14°. NW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny and 33°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

