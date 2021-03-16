Menu

Metro Detroit Forecast: Little warmer tomorrow

Sun tomorrow, rain Thursday
Posted at 4:36 AM, Mar 16, 2021
(WXYZ) —
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with light winds. Low of 32°.

Tomorrow: Happy St. Patrick's Day! Partly cloudy with a high of 54°. Wind: ESE 5 mph.

Thursday: Windy and colder with a chance of rain throughout the day, especially south of M-59. High of 45°. Wind: NE 15-25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
