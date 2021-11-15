Metro Detroit Forecast: Slick morning roads; wind chills in the 20s and 30s today

(WXYZ) — Today: Slick roads in the morning. Bright start with increasing clouds and a 20% chance of flurries or a light wintry mix. High of 43°. Wind chills will stay in the mid 30s. Wind: W 10-15 mph with gusts around 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lighter wind and a low of 29°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 46°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor