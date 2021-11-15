Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: Slick morning roads; wind chills in the 20s and 30s today

Watch for icy patches on the roads this morning. Highs will be in the low 40s.
Posted at 4:43 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 05:46:21-05

(WXYZ) — Today: Slick roads in the morning. Bright start with increasing clouds and a 20% chance of flurries or a light wintry mix. High of 43°. Wind chills will stay in the mid 30s. Wind: W 10-15 mph with gusts around 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lighter wind and a low of 29°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 46°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

