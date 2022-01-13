Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: Slick roads this morning

Posted at 4:43 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 05:47:27-05

(WXYZ) — Thursday: Slick roads in the morning. High of 36°. Lots of clouds with flurries. Wind: N 5 mph.

Tonight: Chance of lake effect snow showers from Lake Huron overnight. Low of 24°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Friday: High of 27° with wind chills in the teens. Partial sun except Macomb, Lapeer, and St. Clair counties. Those areas will have more clouds and a chance of more snow showers off of Lake Huron.

