Metro Detroit Forecast: Slick roads this morning with snow changing to rain

(WXYZ) — Today: Early morning snow with up to 1" before 10AM. Watch for sloppy roads through the morning commute. Rain mixes in the rest of the morning and becomes more scattered through the afternoon. High of 39°. Winds: SSW 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Temperatures falling quickly as a cold front passes. Scattered snow showers winding down overnight. Low of 15°. Wind: WNW 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight snow shower chance early. High of 19°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

