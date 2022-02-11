Watch
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Forecast: Slick roads this morning with snow changing to rain

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 4:42 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 06:38:23-05

(WXYZ) — Today: Early morning snow with up to 1" before 10AM. Watch for sloppy roads through the morning commute. Rain mixes in the rest of the morning and becomes more scattered through the afternoon. High of 39°. Winds: SSW 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Temperatures falling quickly as a cold front passes. Scattered snow showers winding down overnight. Low of 15°. Wind: WNW 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a slight snow shower chance early. High of 19°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018