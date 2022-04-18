Metro Detroit Forecast: Snow and rain today; winter weather advisories north of Detroit

(WXYZ) — Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Oakland and Macomb counties from Noon - 7 PM Monday; Lasts until 4 am for Lapeer, St. Clair and Sanilac counties.

Monday: Cold and wet with a mix of rain and snow showers. Most of Detroit will see slushy mix with temps above freezing, and the majority of the snow just sticking to grass and cars. Up to 2" of accumulation will be possible this afternoon in Oakland, Macomb counties and farther north. High of 39°. An additional push of snow after 8pm will be focused around St. Clair, Sanilac, and Lapeer Counties, which could bring another 2 inches of snow across the Thumb tonight.

Monday Night: A few lingering snow showers with chilly temps near 33°.

Tuesday: Breezy and cold with spotty rain and snow showers. Highs near 46°.

Wednesday: High of 50° with a chance of rain at night.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

