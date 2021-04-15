Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: Snow mixing with rain this morning

Snow showers moves into southeast Michigan this morning, and will mix with rain after 8 a.m. Cloudy Thursday with spotty afternoon showers and highs in the upper 40s.
Posted at 4:42 AM, Apr 15, 2021
(WXYZ) — Today: Snow showers this morning changes to rain showers by 10 a.m. Some slick roads are possible. Chance of light rain continues in the afternoon. Colder with a high of 49°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 57°.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high of 60°.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and a high of 61°.

