Metro Detroit Forecast: Snow showers and temps in the 20s

(WXYZ) — Snow showers are still moving through Metro Detroit this morning with temperatures in the 20s.

Snow chances will diminish by the afternoon with highs remaining in the 20s. Temps will fall tonight with lows returning to the single digits.

Snow is back in the forecast Thursday - Friday as temps make a run for the 30s.

See the full forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit Forecast: Flurries for Tuesday, plus highs in the 20s

Today: AM flurries. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 20s. Winds: NW 5 mph.

