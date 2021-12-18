Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: Snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain across southeast Michigan

Posted at 6:21 AM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 06:25:40-05

(WXYZ) — Saturday: I-696 is the line of mostly snow north and a wintry mix south. Amounts on the grass stay under 2" and much less will impact the roads, but there could be slippery spots, especially in the morning. High of 35. Wind: NNE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, but lake effect snow showers are possible across the Thumb; mostly in St. Clair and Sanilac counties. Low of 24°. Wind chills drop into the upper teens. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 34°. Wind: W 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high of 39°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

