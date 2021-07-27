Metro Detroit Forecast: Some storms could be strong this afternoon

(WXYZ) — Tuesday: Chance of heavy rain and morning storms north of I-69. Scattered storms will be farther south in the afternoon; closer to Detroit, but most will stay north of highways 696/96. One or two storms could have strong enough wind gusts to be severe. Best chance of afternoon storms today is 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. High of 88°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 67°. Wind: W 5 mph.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 85°.
Thursday: Storms are likely in the morning; some could be severe with heavy rain and damaging wind gusts. Additional showers or storms are possible in the afternoon. High of 83°.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
