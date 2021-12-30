Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: Spotty light snow early

Posted at 4:53 AM, Dec 30, 2021
(WXYZ) — Today: A slick start for some with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30s.

Friday: A milder day with mostly cloudy skies and spotty showers. Highs near 46.

New Year's Day: Areas of rain changing over to snow later in the day with accumulating snow expected into Sunday morning. Highs near 40 and then falling.

