Metro Detroit Forecast: Spotty light snow early

(WXYZ) — Today: A slick start for some with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30s.

Friday: A milder day with mostly cloudy skies and spotty showers. Highs near 46.

New Year's Day: Areas of rain changing over to snow later in the day with accumulating snow expected into Sunday morning. Highs near 40 and then falling.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

