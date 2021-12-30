Metro Detroit Forecast: Spotty light snow early

(WXYZ) — Today: A slick start for some with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30s.
Friday: A milder day with mostly cloudy skies and spotty showers. Highs near 46.
New Year's Day: Areas of rain changing over to snow later in the day with accumulating snow expected into Sunday morning. Highs near 40 and then falling.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
