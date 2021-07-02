Metro Detroit Forecast: Starting the holiday weekend cool; ending hot and humid

(WXYZ) — Today: Cool and breezy with a high of 75°. Mostly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 57°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Low humidity. High of 81°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

4th of July: Hot, humid, and mostly sunny with a high of 89°. It'll feel like the mid 90s. Partly cloudy and humid at night for fireworks.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

