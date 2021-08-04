Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: Starting to heat up; isolated storm possible this afternoon

Temperatures rise a few more degrees this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. A lake breeze could kick up an isolated shower or storm after 2 p.m.
Posted at 4:27 AM, Aug 04, 2021
(WXYZ) — Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 84°. 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm after 2 p.m. Best chance of getting a shower to pop will be across the Thumb from a lake breeze off of Lake Huron. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 63°. Wind: S 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 85°.

Friday: Slightly humid. Partly cloudy with a high of 86°. Chance of rain at night.

Saturday: Chance of showers or storms in the morning and afternoon. High of 87°.

