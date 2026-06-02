Metro Detroit Forecast: Staying dry through Thursday

Another beautiful "early-summer" day is on tap across Southeast Michigan with abundant sunshine from start to finish. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 70s for most communities, including around 78° in Detroit, with a light northeast breeze at 10 to 15 mph keeping conditions comfortable. Areas near Lake Huron will stay a bit cooler, holding in the lower 70s. Humidity remains low, making for an excellent day to get outside.

Tonight, clear skies and light north-northeast winds will allow temperatures to cool quickly after sunset. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s across much of the region, including near 53° in Detroit. Some inland locations could dip into the mid-40s by daybreak, making for a refreshingly cool start to Wednesday morning.

Wednesday looks even warmer with wall-to-wall sunshine. Temperatures will rise from the lower 60s during the morning to around 80-81° by late afternoon. Winds remain light and humidity stays in check, providing another picture-perfect June day across Metro Detroit.

The warming trend continues late week as highs surge into the upper 80s Thursday and Friday. While most of Thursday appears dry, a few isolated showers or storms could develop Friday. A more active weather pattern is expected this weekend, with scattered thunderstorms possible Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will ease back into the lower 80s by the weekend before settling near 80° early next week with additional chances for showers.

Today: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s and 76° in Detroit. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds: NNE 5 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s and 80° in Detroit. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph.

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