Metro Detroit Forecast: Still frigid for Friday

(WXYZ) — Today: Cold day again with single-digit wind chills. High of 19°. Increasing clouds and maybe a few flurries around metro Detroit, but a few bands of lake effect snow could bring a couple of inches of snow near the shoreline of Sanilac and St. Clair counties. Wind: NNE 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 3°. Wind chills -5° to -10°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Still frigid with highs around 20°. Partly sunny. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Light snow showers possible in the morning and afternoon. High of 26°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

