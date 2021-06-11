Metro Detroit Forecast: Still hot with a few isolated afternoon storms

Watch
It's going to be another hot and humid day in metro Detroit, and it will feel about 90 degrees this afternoon.
Posted at 5:26 AM, Jun 11, 2021
(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny. 30% chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. Best chances are west of Telegraph and north of M59. High of 88°. Heat index around 91°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 67°. Wind: NE Light.

Saturday: Scattered thunderstorms after 2 p.m. High of 86°. Light wind, except around storms. Chance of showers will continue at night.

Sunday: Lowering humidity with a high of 84°.

