Metro Detroit Forecast: Still warm; chance of storms today

Posted at 4:59 AM, Apr 28, 2021
(WXYZ) — Today: Storms possible after 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Some are possible again in the afternoon after 3 pm. High of 78°. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Chance of rain increasing after midnight. Low of 50°. Wind: NNE 10 mph.

Thursday: Cool and rainy. High of 61°. Rain totals around 0.25" to 0.5". Monroe and Lenawee counties could see higher amounts.

Friday: Mostly sunny and windy with a high of 60°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
