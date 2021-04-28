Metro Detroit Forecast: Still warm; chance of storms today

(WXYZ) — Today: Storms possible after 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Some are possible again in the afternoon after 3 pm. High of 78°. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Chance of rain increasing after midnight. Low of 50°. Wind: NNE 10 mph.

Thursday: Cool and rainy. High of 61°. Rain totals around 0.25" to 0.5". Monroe and Lenawee counties could see higher amounts.

Friday: Mostly sunny and windy with a high of 60°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

