Metro Detroit Forecast: Storm chance today with bigger weekend heat

Posted at 4:53 AM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 04:53:21-04

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms increasing. High around 86°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of storms. Storms could be strong. High in the low 90s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of storms. Storms could be strong. High in the low 90s.

