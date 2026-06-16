Metro Detroit Forecast: Storm chances increase today

It’s another active weather day across Southeast Michigan. Clouds will increase through the morning with temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 70s this afternoon. A southwest breeze around 10 to 20 mph will help bring in warmer, more humid air ahead of an approaching disturbance. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon and continue into the evening hours. Not everyone will see rain at the same time, but keep the umbrella handy if you have outdoor plans.

While widespread severe weather is not expected today, a few stronger storms could produce gusty winds and small hail. The overall tornado threat remains very low, with localized flooding also limited to areas that see repeated downpours. Most communities will simply experience periods of rain and thunder before conditions gradually improve overnight.

Any evening storms will diminish through the late evening and overnight hours, leaving behind partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Overnight lows will settle into the lower and middle 50s across much of Metro Detroit, with a light south-southwest breeze around 5 to 10 mph. It will be a comfortable night once the rain exits.

Wednesday starts relatively quiet with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Temperatures will climb back into the low to mid-70s during the afternoon. Most of the day looks dry, but attention turns to a stronger system expected to approach later in the day and Wednesday night. The atmosphere will become increasingly favorable for stronger thunderstorms, especially during the evening and overnight period.

The greatest threat for stronger storms appears to be Wednesday evening through the overnight hours, mainly from around 6 PM through 3 AM. The highest risk currently looks to be south of M-59, including portions of Metro Detroit, Ann Arbor, Monroe, and surrounding communities. Damaging wind gusts and localized flooding appear to be the primary concerns, while hail and tornado threats remain lower but cannot be completely ruled out. Be sure to stay weather aware and have a way to receive alerts Wednesday night.

The unsettled pattern continues into Thursday with scattered showers and a few storms possible as highs remain in the mid-70s. Friday looks a bit drier with only a slight chance of a stray shower and temperatures in the mid-70s. The weekend remains seasonably mild with highs in the upper 70s. Saturday appears to be the pick of the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds, while occasional shower and thunderstorm chances return Sunday and Monday.

Today: Storms are possible during the afternoon and evening and some of them could be strong enough to cause problems at times. Highs will reach the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-25 mph.

Tonight: Storms and rain move out with calmer skies and lows near 57. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Some showers are possible early and late. Storm chances increase late in the day though Wednesday night. Very heavy rain is possible leading to possible flooding. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph.

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