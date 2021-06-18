Metro Detroit Forecast: Storms, heat, and humidity return

(WXYZ) — Friday: Morning rain and some thunder. Chance of storms in the afternoon, but it's possible the morning rain limits storm development in the afternoon. If we do see storms in the afternoon, some could be severe with damaging gusts and hail. It's a more humid day with a high of 85°. SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance of a shower or storm before midnight. Then partly cloudy with a low of 68°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon storms. Some storms may have large hail and damaging wind gusts. High of 86°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

Father's Day: Bright start and a little less humid, but clouds increase in the afternoon. High of 87°. Chance of rain after 8 p.m.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

