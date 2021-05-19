Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: Stretch of 80s begins today

Posted at 5:00 AM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 05:00:42-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers or storms after 2p.m. High of 82°. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 63°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Hotter with a slight chance of an isolated afternoon shower or a storm. High of 86°. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 89°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
