Metro Detroit Forecast: Strong afternoon storms

(WXYZ) — Saturday: Showers possible after 9 a.m. Strong storms possible between Noon-6pm. The afternoon storms have a chance to be severe with damaging wind, hail and a very slight tornado chance. High of 83°. Rain will drop temps in the 70s. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 62°. Wind: W 5 mph.
Father's Day: Partly sunny. High of 87°. Chance of rain after 6 PM.
Sunday night: Strong storms are possible overnight into Monday morning.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor