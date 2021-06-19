Metro Detroit Forecast: Strong afternoon storms

Watch
(WXYZ) — Saturday: Showers possible after 9 a.m. Strong storms possible between Noon-6pm. The afternoon storms have a chance to be severe with damaging wind, hail and a very slight tornado chance. High of 83°. Rain will drop temps in the 70s. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 62°. Wind: W 5 mph.

Father's Day: Partly sunny. High of 87°. Chance of rain after 6 PM.

Sunday night: Strong storms are possible overnight into Monday morning.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
