Metro Detroit Forecast: Strong storms possible later today and tonight

(WXYZ) — Today: Afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs around 70°. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Strong storms are possible from 8pm-2am. Biggest threats are damaging wind gusts and small hail.

Tonight: Scattered storms. Some may be severe. Low of 48°. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Shower chance early and then decreasing clouds and windy. High of 57°. Wind: WSW 20-30 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

