Metro Detroit Forecast: Strong thunderstorms later today

(WXYZ) — Today: Shower or storm possible after 11am. Strong storms are possible after 2 p.m., and storms are likely to become more widespread through the evening. Biggest threats are flooding from downpours and damaging wind gusts over 60 mph. High of 86°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Continued chance of showers and storms overnight. Low of 66°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Storms possible in the morning. Then showers through the afternoon. High of 78°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy and comfortable with a high of 77°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

