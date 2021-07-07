Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: Strong thunderstorms later today

Posted at 5:29 AM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 05:29:07-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Shower or storm possible after 11am. Strong storms are possible after 2 p.m., and storms are likely to become more widespread through the evening. Biggest threats are flooding from downpours and damaging wind gusts over 60 mph. High of 86°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Continued chance of showers and storms overnight. Low of 66°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Storms possible in the morning. Then showers through the afternoon. High of 78°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy and comfortable with a high of 77°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
