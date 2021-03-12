Metro Detroit Forecast: Chilly start to the week

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Partly cloudy and temps near 23°.

Monday: Increasing clouds, wintry mix arrives late. Highs in the upper 30s.

Monday Night: A light Wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain could lead to slick roads by Tuesday morning. Temps will hover near 32.

Tuesday: Temps will rebound some with highs in the mid 40s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor