Metro Detroit Forecast: Chilly start to the week

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Partly cloudy and temps near 23°.
Monday: Increasing clouds, wintry mix arrives late. Highs in the upper 30s.
Monday Night: A light Wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain could lead to slick roads by Tuesday morning. Temps will hover near 32.
Tuesday: Temps will rebound some with highs in the mid 40s.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
